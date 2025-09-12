Doncaster Rovers' self-confessed 'pessimist' on how he's finding League One step-up

Harry Clifton admits he's probably a glass-half-empty kind of guy.

It may come as a surprise given his generally upbeat demeanour away from the football pitch. A broad smile etches across the Doncaster Rovers midfielder's face during his engagements with the local media, but on the pitch he admits he still has a pessimistic outlook - although it's something he says he is working on as he and the club continue to ride the crest of a wave.

Clifton, like many players in Grant McCann's squad, is experiencing League One for the first time. It has not been a steep learning curve so far, with Rovers riding high in second spot ahead of this weekend's trip to Wigan Athletic.

Clifton has more than played his part, starting five of the seven league games so far. When asked about the secret to Rovers' success so far, the 27-year-old admits being able to spring quick counter-attacks has been vital - and that he is continually trying to adapt to what his manager wants of him and the team.

"It's about expressing yourselves within a shape and structure," he told the Free Press. "That solid base allows the attacking players a bit more freedom. It's maybe happened a bit more this season where we've counter-attacked quick and we've got players to do that. This season we maybe have not had as much of the ball as we did last season but it's nothing to worry about because we've got that pace going forward.

"With the gaffer, he keeps working on me because I'm maybe more of a pessimist! It's about being positive and keep believing and making those forward runs to try and get in the box. It's something I'll keep doing. I'd like to contribute with a goal. I feel like I've had opportunities to do it but of course my game's not just judged on that. It's a decent start but we know there's more to come. The aim is to play as much as I can and keep learning."

A new division means new grounds for Clifton to tick off with Wigan's Brick Community Stadium - the fourth-largest by capacity in the league - next up.

He added: "We obviously had back-to-back derbies with big away followings in the last few weeks, and then we went to Huddersfield a few weeks back. We're worthy of playing these teams because we're in the same league now and we've earned it. There's no fear going there, it's about taking it in and so far that's paid off. It's exciting going to these grounds and a lot of them are new grounds for me.

"Wigan are a good technical team. I feel, looking at the games they've had, they should probably have more points than they have. They play quite expansive and technical attacking football so we know we've got to be right at it to get something."