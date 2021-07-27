Doncaster Rovers seek to send young players out on loan for experience - and also to free up funds

And that would also bring the added benefit of freeing up funds to bring in other players to the club.

AJ Greaves has recently joined the likes of Lirak Hasani, Liam Ravenhill and Ben Blythe in being made available for loan for the coming season.

Centre half Blythe is set to play on trial for Spennymoor Town for the third time as they visit Whitby Town on Tuesday evening, with Rovers hopeful of getting a decision from the National League North side’s management over whether they wish to take the 19-year-old.

Ben Blythe is one youngster Doncaster Rovers are seeking to send out on loan. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Midfielder Ravenhill is due to play on a trial basis for another National League North side Darlington as they host Harrogate Town while there has been tentative interest in Hasani.

On the young players in his squad, Wellens said: “I’ve had a good look at the young lads and they need football.

“They need to develop physically quicker and we can’t give them that game time to develop physically at the rate we want them to.

“We’re looking at clubs to loan them out to and that will free up some finances going forward.”

The Rovers boss is hopeful of freeing up wages to allow himself to make additions to his squad before the start of the new season.

Rovers will listen to offers for certain senior players but have so far not received any concrete expressions of interest.

