Rossington, who were promoted to the Premier Division last season, bounced back from their opening-day loss to Armthorpe Welfare Development to beat St Josephs Worksop 3-1 on Saturday.

A brace from Matty Brad and Edward Bond’s goal was enough to give them the win, with Kieron Taylor on the score-sheet for St Joseph’s.

With the two sides above them not in action Gainsborough Town missed the chance to go top of the table after they were held to a 2-2 draw against Brodsworth Main.

Photo by Neil Baynes/Getty Images

Ryan Hollingsworth and Geno Robinson grabbed Gainsborough’s goals with Kieran Baskerville and Raul Caceres finding the back of the net for Brodsworth.

Denaby United had a delayed start to their campaign but the wait proved disappointing as they suffered a 4-2 home defeat to Epworth Town Colts in their opening match.

Epworth’s first points of the season came courtesy of goals from Scott Hutchinson, Dan Taylor, Kyle Blow and Aaron Astle.

Steve Ellor and Keenan Bulcroft scored for Denaby.

Doncaster City Vikings continue to set the pace in Division One and they made it three wins from three after thrashing Bridon 7-2.

Tom Dobson grabbed a hat-trick while there were also goals for Josh Challenor, Paul Ssali, Nathan Booth and Besart Redenica.

Joe Burgin and Stefan Denman scored Bridon’s consolatory goals.