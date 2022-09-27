Doncaster Rovers Saturday League round-up as Epworth Town Colts take top spot

A brace from Ben Carson and one from Scott Hutchinson gave Epworth their fourth victory in five games, which sent them to the summit of the table with no game for Adwick Park Foresters.

Armthorpe Welfare Development beat basement boys Denaby United 4-3 thanks to two goals each from Oliver Hemstock and Adam Francis.

Denaby, who remain without a point this season, had led 3-1 thanks to Rhys Brailey’s double and a goal from Steve Ellor.

Photo by Neil Baynes/Getty Images.

Elsewhere, Gainsborough Town beat Bawtry Town 3-2 thanks to a brace from Geno Robinson and George Houseman’s goal.

George Dean and Joe Pinkey replied for Bawtry.

Rossington Main Reserves went down 5-4 to St Joseph’s Worksop.

Jordan Hatton (two), Jimmy Stuart and Dan Green got on the scoresheet for Rossington in that match.

In Division One, New Inn FC missed the chance to go top as they were beaten 2-1 away to Yorkshire Main Reserves.

Upton United retained top spot despite dropping their first pints of the season in a 2-2 draw against Askern Miners Development.

Doncaster City Vikings enjoyed the biggest win of the day as they beat Epworth Town 7-0 to move up to second.

Doncaster Town, who are third, registered a 4-2 away win at Airmyn FC.

At the foot of the table, the two basement sides, Bridon FC and ISG Doncaster, registered their first points of the season following a 3-3 draw.