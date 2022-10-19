Doncaster Rovers Saturday League round-up as Epworth Town Colts go joint top
Epworth Town Colts are joint top of the Premier Division are beating reigning champions Rossington Main Reserves 2-1 in the Doncaster Rovers Saturday League.
Goals from Danny Brown and Ben Carson sent Epworth level on points with Adwick Park Foresters at the summit of the table.
Will McGhie scored Rossington’s goal.
Bentley Village moved up to third spot with a 2-1 home win over Armthorpe Welfare Development thanks to goals from Joe Cairns and Tom Heckingbottom, with Brad Sparrow in reply for their opponents.
Bentley are just one point behind the two sides above them in the table.
Elsewhere, Gainsborough Town played out a 1-1 draw with Maltby Juniors.
In Division One league Leaders Upton United Juniors Community Sports Club moved four points clear after a thrashing Epworth Town Colts Development 7-0 thanks largely to four goals from Marvin Buckley.
Robbie Carlisle, Marcus Stephenson and Spencer Howcroft were also on the scoresheet.
In the Division One Knockout Cup New Inn progressed in style with a 10-1 win over bottom club Bridon.
Callum Sharp grabbed five goals of New Inn’s goals.