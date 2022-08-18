Doncaster Rovers Saturday League round-up as champions suffer opening day defeat

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad Sparrow scored twice and Oliver Hemstock was also on target to secure a 3-1 win for Welfare, while Daniel Green grabbed Rossington’s consolation.

Newly-promoted Adwick Park Foresters started their campaign with a 3-2 victory against Bawtry Town.

Rhys Buckham, Jack Roberts and John Gaskin netted for the Foresters, while Jacob Robinson and George Dean scored for Bawtry.

Photo by Neil Baynes/Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

League newcomers Gainsborough Town opened their account with a solid 4-2 home success over St Joseph’s Worksop.

Leigh Kitchenson, Ryan Hollingsworth, Ben Kirk and Jason Housham were on the scoresheet for Town, while Dee Scott and Kieron Taylor replied for St Joseph’s.

The biggest win on the opening day of Premier Division games was a 5-1 away success for Maltby Juniors at Epworth Town Colts.

Connor Medlock starred with a hat trick for Maltby and Mark Trowill and Blake Freeman also found the net.

There were goals galore on the opening day in Division One with 43 goals in seven games.

The best result of the day saw AFC Bentley Development triumph 9-2 over Bridon FC.

Callum Agar bagged a hat trick for Bentley, Ronan Fluin and Lee Clayton both scored two apiece and there were further goals from Josh Groves and Danny Halliday. Ben Smith and Luke Waters replied for Bridon.

Bessacarr Development sent out a message that they hope to improve following an inconsistent campaign last time around with a 6-1 success over ISG Doncaster.

Nathan Billings struck a brace and there was a goal each for Ben Hayward, Ryan Millward, Michael Sokoya and Kyle Goulding. Adrian Vulc netted a consolation effort for ISG.

Three new teams all enjoyed opening day wins.

New Inn had goals from Callum Sharp (2) and Liam Norris to thank for their 3-0 win over Yorkshire Main Reserves.

Pilkingtons FC beat Askern Miners Development 3-1 courtesy of goals from Joel Sparrow, Lewis Jackson and Callum Jaques, while Mitch Wilson replied for Askern.

Doncaster Vikings travelled to Epworth Town Colts Development and won 2-1 thanks to goals from Danny McNeil and Josh Challoner. The Epworth scorer was Ben Sowerby.

There was a contender for goal of the season in Kinsley Boys Reserves’ 5-2 success over Airmyn FC as centre back Dave North volleyed the ball into the net from 75 yards out!

Matthew Clayton (2), Jack Coffey and Owen Wilson were also on target for Kinsley Boys, while a brace from Josh Lamming was not enough for Airmyn.

Upton United defeated AFC Doncaster Town 6-2 in another high-scoring game. Three superb freekicks by Macaulay Mason saw him net a memorable treble for United. Marvin Buckley’s brace and a Robbie Wood goal completed their scoring.