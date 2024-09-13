Doncaster Rovers sanction extension of midfielder's loan until New Year with FA Cup clause included

Will Flint's loan at Darlington is being extended until January.

The midfielder impressed for Doncaster Rovers in pre-season before being sent out to the non-league side last month.

And after some impressive showings the loan has now been prolonged until the New Year. But crucially Rovers have insisted that he doesn't feature in any FA Cup games for his temporary employers.

Rovers do not enter the competition until the first round proper and provided they reach the third round then Flint will be eligible upon his return.

Will Flint has been out on loan at Darlington.

A statement on Darlington's website said: "Doncaster have very kindly agreed to extend midfielder Will Flint's loan until January.

"Will has turned in some impressive performances in our midfield, and everyone is delighted that he will be staying until January 5. However, Doncaster have asked that he doesn't play in the FA Cup, but they are happy for him to play in the Trophy.

"We would like to thank Doncaster for their help with the loan."

Earlier this week Rovers rubber-stamped Jack Goodwin and Tavonga Kuleya's loans at Peterborough Sports and Truro City respectively, meaning each will stay there until January.