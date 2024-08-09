Doncaster Rovers sanction another exit as youngster heads to non-league side
Will Flint is heading out on loan to National League North side Darlington. The versatile academy product, who can play in central defence or midfield, will stay in the North-east for a month.
Flint had made a good impression during pre-season with manager Grant McCann making some favourable comments about the 18-year-old following some strong performances. Ironically, one of those outings was against Darlington, in Rovers’ narrow 1-0 win when the teams met in a friendly last month.
Flint’s exit means Rovers now have seven players out on loan. Goalkeeper Louis Jones is with Irish side Waterford, with defender Bobby Faulkner also in the League of Ireland with Dundalk. Both will stay at their respective temporary clubs until the season in Ireland ends in November.
Elsewhere, a clutch of youngsters are away from Rovers on short-term deals. Jack Degruchy (Hanley Town), Freddie Allen (Bridlington) and Tavonga Kuleya (Truro City) will all stay out on loan until September 7 when a decision will then be made on their next moves.
Striker Jack Goodman headed to Peterborough Sports in mid-July for a six-week loan that is likely to be reviewed upon its expiry.
