Doncaster Rovers sanction another exit as youngster heads to non-league side

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the temporary exit of another of their young prospects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Flint is heading out on loan to National League North side Darlington. The versatile academy product, who can play in central defence or midfield, will stay in the North-east for a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flint had made a good impression during pre-season with manager Grant McCann making some favourable comments about the 18-year-old following some strong performances. Ironically, one of those outings was against Darlington, in Rovers’ narrow 1-0 win when the teams met in a friendly last month.

Flint’s exit means Rovers now have seven players out on loan. Goalkeeper Louis Jones is with Irish side Waterford, with defender Bobby Faulkner also in the League of Ireland with Dundalk. Both will stay at their respective temporary clubs until the season in Ireland ends in November.

Will Flint is heading out on loan.

Elsewhere, a clutch of youngsters are away from Rovers on short-term deals. Jack Degruchy (Hanley Town), Freddie Allen (Bridlington) and Tavonga Kuleya (Truro City) will all stay out on loan until September 7 when a decision will then be made on their next moves.

Striker Jack Goodman headed to Peterborough Sports in mid-July for a six-week loan that is likely to be reviewed upon its expiry.