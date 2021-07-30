Doncaster Rovers' rivals defend transfer policy after being branded 'Chequebook FC'

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers’ League One rivals have enjoyed a busy summer in the market, bringing in now fewer than ten players as manager Paul Cook drastically overhauls his squad.

The likes of Scott Fraser, Joe Pigott, George Edmundson and Conor Chaplin have all joined this summer, and further eye-catching additions are planned in the coming weeks.

Ipswich, along with Wigan Athletic, are understood to have been flashing the cash in the market this summer with attractive wages, incentives and signing-on fees on offer.

Indeed, some of the spending power in League One this term is greater than that possessed by Championship teams – leading to an interesting dynamic in the transfer market.

But the Tractor Boys have defended their transfer policy, and believe any criticism levied at them may be because some teams are growing worried.

Speaking at a fans’ forum, chief executive Mark Ashton said: "Paul and I were having a chuckle about that.

"I used the word player trading at the start of this and we've had a lot of players that have gone out and we think that we've got good value for them.

"What people forget is that we've sold as well as bought. We've cleared a hell of a lot of salary.

"All we're going to do is focus on us. Ipswich Town is our priority.