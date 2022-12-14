Doncaster snapped a two-game losing streak in South Wales last weekend thanks to Kyle Knoyle’s first goal of the season, which moved them within two points of the play-offs.

Rovers’ campaign has been defined by inconsistency as the halfway point approaches and they have almost as many defeats to to their name as wins, having lost eight and won nine in League Two.

Speaking after the full-time whistle on Saturday, Schofield, whose side take on lowly Harrogate Town at the Eco-Power Stadium this weekend, told The Free Press: “You hope it will be (a tipping point).

"Hopefully we can get the players back who weren’t here today so it gives me a headache to pick a team to start against Harrogate.”

Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites are twentieth in the table but have won their last two matches in the league.

They beat fifth-placed Mansfield Town 3-0 two weeks ago and thrashed Rochdale 4-1 on the road last time out, but have lost seven of their ten away matches this term.

Schofield said: “If we can get that next win it’s back-to-back wins and we can just go from there.

Doncaster Rovers' players celebrate their win over Newport County.

"We will prepare this week, as we always do, reflect on this game (Newport) and what went well and why, what we can improve on and how."

He added: “Then we will really have full energy and focus for the next game.”

Doncaster might need to get their skates on in the anticipated icy conditions if they are to exploit Harrogate’s weaknesses.

More than half – 63 per cent – of their goals have been conceded in the first half and a quarter of them in the first 15 minutes.

But Rovers have been slow starters under both Gary McSheffrey and Danny Schofield and have scored just six goals in the opening 45 minutes this term – a quarter of their overall total.

They have also conceded at least one goal in nine of their ten home matches, but did pick up their fifth clean sheet of the season against Newport after an improved defensive display.