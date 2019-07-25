Doncaster Rovers reveal their stance on John Marquis as speculation over striker's future intensifies
Chief executive Gavin Baldwin has not ruled out the possibility of entering into contract negotiations with star striker John Marquis.
Marquis is eager to test himself in the Championship and had been expected to leave Doncaster Rovers this summer.
The 27-year-old has one year left to run on his current contract but Rovers may look to extend his deal to avoid the possibility of losing him for nothing this time next year.
Nottingham Forest, QPR and Sunderland are among the clubs to have been linked with a move for Marquis this summer – and Rovers received bids for the former Millwall frontman earlier in the window.
However, Baldwin told the Free Press that, as of last week, Rovers were yet to receive an offer that matches their valuation of the player.
“At the moment we have not had much contact,” said Baldwin.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“There has definitely been no contact for the last three or four weeks - so John is a Doncaster Rovers player.”
Asked if the club would consider offering Marquis fresh terms, he said: “All those conversations are on the agenda with Darren [Moore].
“What are the options for all of the players? That includes John as well.”
Marquis arrived at Rovers in 2016 and signed a new three-year deal with the club in 2017.
He has scored 67 goals in 153 appearances for Doncaster.