Tonight’s clash is the midway point of five games in 14 days for Danny Schofield’s side, who are looking for their third win on the bounce which could see them move back into the play-off places.

Rovers have not occupied a top-seven spot since September but continued their resurgence following three straight defeats with a 2-0 win over Swindon Town on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of kick-off, head coach Schofield said: “There’s some tired legs. We had some players off the pitch on Monday who did more of a second-day recovery session in the gym.

"There were others who were on the pitch so we monitored their fatigue status with Sam Bowring (head of sports’ science) and Karl Blenkin (physio) to see where they are at then individualised their programme."

Pete Wild’s Barrow beat Doncaster 2-0 in the reverse fixture in September but have picked up just one win in their last eight matches.

The Bluebirds are another side within touching distance of the play-offs, however, having upset the odds this term to avoid a relegation battle.

Schofield said: “They are a really tough opponent. In the games we have analysed and they’ve suffered quite a heavy scoreline they have still been really competitive.

"It’s like I always say about moments in game being massive. We are going to face a really competitive team.

"It’ll be different to the Swindon game. We might have more possession of the ball at times, so we need to be productive in that sense.”

Jody Morris’ Swindon dominated possession but struggled to create chances against Doncaster.

Meanwhile, Barrow exploited Rovers on the counter-attack more than once in their previous meeting and could have scored more than two goals.

Schofield said: "We need to use the squad as much as possible.

"We always speak about the opposition, what their strengths and weaknesses are, then look at what we can do to implement our game, style and plan on the opponent.

"Sometimes we change personnel for that reason.

"At the same time I think there’s a lot of strength in being settled with a certain line-up.