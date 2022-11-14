Doncaster Rovers receive big injury boost as key pair return to full training

Competition for places is set to heat up as both players step up their comebacks ahead of Saturday’s trip to bottom side Colchester United.

Utility man Rowe has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since September, while no-nonsense defender Olowu has missed just over a month of action with a fractured eye socket.

“It’s really positive news on both,” said Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield.

Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu is back in full training. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"Joseph Olowu completed a full week of non-contact training last week. Tommy Rowe was modified throughout the sessions.

"But both from Monday are ready to go and train, it’s outstanding news.”

Both players have been hampered by injuries this term but have demonstrated their quality when fit.

But they may have to bide their time.

Schofield said: “On that Grimsby performance they are going to have a bit of a battle to get into the starting XI.

"But I want a competitive squad and the players pushing and driving each other in a positive manner.”

Schofield revealed the first people he congratulated following Saturday’s 3-1 win over Grimsby Town were the players on the bench.

The performance was comfortably Doncaster’s best of his first five games in charge and the team is now within two points of the play-offs after picking up their second straight league win.

Schofield said: “They are just as important with the energy they give, the way they support the team.

"I want a collectiveness, I want everybody together, I want the supporters to really push and drive us.