Doncaster Rovers: Recap the best bits from Grant McCann and Cliff Byrne’s supporters’ Q&A
You can follow the evening with Grant McCann and Cliff Byrne on our live blog from 6.30pm, with the pair expected to answer questions for around one hour.
Scroll down for updates.
Live updates as Grant McCann and Cliff Byrne meet supporters for Q&A event
That’s your lot
Have saved something juicy back for the morning...
Final words from GM
‘You can sense the buzz. There’s nothing better than when the stadium is full.
‘Hopefully we can put a team on the pitch the fans can be proud of. It’s going to be a tough season, but we want to make sure it’s a memorable one for everybody.’
Here’s hoping...
Will we be better in attack next season?
GM: ‘I think we will. We have got real good options in attacking area. A lot of these players would get in every team in League Two.
‘It’s about getting the blend right, adding possibly one more to it, then the work on the training ground.’
Who influenced you most as you became a manager?
GM: ‘My dad has been a real driving force for me in terms of my playing career and my management career. He’s the first person I speak to after a game.’
Great question from a young fan, Cara, and it gets a round of applause.
Last question to come...
Can we see a fit-again Jon Taylor?
GM: ‘Hopefully. Since we have been back he has trained every day bar one.
‘Tayls is a great character. It’s been a difficult couple of years for him. The first time we walked into the building I told him how important he was to us.
‘He’s been excellent since he came back. Touch wood, we should have him fit and available for the first game (Harrogate). You may not see him in the first two or three friendlies. We have to mollycoddle him.
‘He’s everything you want in a wide player. These type of wide players cost a lot of money. I speak to him every day, he’s almost like a fourth child for me at the minute.
‘We would love him fit for the first game.’
How do you think you will set up?
CB: ‘He made it quite clear to me on day one: ‘I play to win’. We play to score more than the opposition team.
‘If we are drawing the game we will be planning to try and win it. Hopefully you will see high energy, an enthusiasm from the players to want to put the ball in the net and a real desire to keep it out of our net.’
Says that will encompass various formations.
What is your long-term plan?
‘DIfficult to speak about long-term plans. We know what we want to do this season.
‘If you held a gun to my head, I want to try and build something here.’
Talks of pushing towards the top end of the Championship in time - although stresses that’d be a long way away.
Cup run or the league?
‘The league is the number one. FA Cup is massive for the football club in terms of the finances.
‘We want to have a really good run in the EFL Trophy. It’s one we can win.
‘The bread and butter is the league and we will be going all out for it.’
Why are you here?
GM: ‘I feel like I owe the fans, I owe the football club. Was there an opportunity for me to go elsewhere in League One? Yes.
‘We feel like we owe the people of Doncaster. And we will demand the same.’
Cliff Byrne on the pre-season trip
Wants the players ‘to live in each other’s pockets’. Would have rather gone away in week one.
See a previous DFP story for more details on the trip to St Andrews.