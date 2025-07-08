Doncaster Rovers ready for maiden pre-season friendly with clear objective on Grant McCann's mind

Doncaster Rovers run out for their first friendly of pre-season tonight, away at Alfreton (7pm).

But it's a fixture with a difference, with two 60-minute matches planned to take place as Grant McCann splits his squad in half.

It is a similar arrangement to last summer, when Rovers headed to Stamford and followed the same pattern for their curtain-raising warm-up game. Tonight is likely to see every member of the squad - aside from the injured Jay McGrath - get significant game time as Rovers build towards the new League One campaign in less than a month's time.

"Pre-season for me is all about fitness," the Northern Irishman said ahead of tonight's trip to the Impact Arena to take on Billy Heath’s side, who finished 14th in last season's National League North.

Billy Heath, manager of Alfreton Town. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

"Obviously it's nice to create a bit of a winning environment as well but it's not the be-all and end-all. It's about making sure the players get the minutes and come through games unscathed and try and put into practice what we've been working on on the training ground in terms of our style of play.

"It'll be two 60-minute games at Alfreton where nearly all of the group will get 60 minutes into their legs so it'll be good."

A healthy following of Rovers supporters are expected to attend tonight’s match in Derbyshire, with tickets priced at £10. After tonight's clash Rovers' preparations go up a further notch on Saturday, when one team faces Stamford (12pm) and another heads to Peterborough Sports (3pm).

The following Tuesday then sees Rovers travel to National League side Gateshead before taking on MK Dons (at a neutral venue) on Saturday, July 19. Blackpool then visit the Eco-Power Stadium a week later for the final warm-up game before Exeter City's visit to DN4 marks the start of the new League One season on Saturday, August 2.