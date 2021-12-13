Doncaster Rovers reach next stage of manager search

Keepmoat Stadium

Rovers received around 140 applications for the role by Friday’s 9am deadline for submissions with chairman David Blunt and chief executive Gavin Baldwin meeting soon after to hold initial discussions over the field.

The pair spent the weekend pouring through applications and will meet again on Monday to draw up a definitive shortlist who will then be invited for interviews over the next few days.

It is expected that a final three will emerge from the first round of interviews and will be invited back for a second stage where owner Terry Bramall will join the panel.

Baldwin told the Free Press last week that it is likely an appointment will be made next week.

Blunt and Baldwin individually held exploratory talks with interested parties last week to gauge the strength of their interest and determine the viability of them taking charge.

They also carried out research on the more serious candidates for the role which will help to shape the shortlist.

Rovers have kept faith with the method of recruitment they have used over the last six years but have been determined to speed up the process in order to secure a new manager or head coach in plenty of time before the opening of the January transfer window.

Baldwin last week said the club had received applications from candidates across a wide range of profiles, including ‘household names.’

