Doncaster Rovers quickly switch attentions to Fleetwood with much to ponder over starting XI

Rovers boss Grant McCann could make changes at Fleetwood on Wednesday night.

Doncaster Rovers have little time to dwell on things in what is a manic December.

Sunday's victory at Kettering was the first of eight games this month with commitments in the league, FA Cup and EFL Trophy. Manager Grant McCann was pleased to eventually progress against the non-league side, after an unwanted period of extra-time, but attentions now quickly move on to Wednesday night's assignment at Fleetwood.

McCann has plenty to ponder in terms of team selection. Jay McGrath returns to availability having served a one-match ban but the sheer number of players in the Rovers squad means second-guessing the starting XI at Highbury is a thankless task.

"Our focus is now on Wednesday night," McCann said.

"It'll come around very quickly. It's a tough game away from home. There's a lot of travelling at this moment in time and we have to make sure we prepare properly.

"The pitch at Kettering was very soft so it'll take a bit out of the boys' legs. Our sports science team will make sure we get the recovery right. The league is our bread and butter.

"The FA Cup, to get to the third round, is great financially for the club but we need to make sure we get the right team on the pitch for Fleetwood on Wednesday that can go and take the game to them from the start rather than wait 45 minutes."