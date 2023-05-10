Rovers’ 10 out of contract players had been due to discover their fate today but final decisions have been delayed following Danny Schofield’s dismissal as head coach yesterday.

Those out of contract include Jonathan Mitchell, Louis Jones, Ben Bottomley, Charlie Seaman, Zain Westbrooke, Aidan Barlow, Liam Ravenhill, Kieran Agard, Ro-Shaun Williams and Ollie Younger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Few of them were expected to be offered fresh terms although Younger was due to be invited back for pre-season after missing the entire 22/23 campaign through injury.

Louis Jones is one of 10 Doncaster players waiting to discover his fate.

Football clubs have until midnight on the third Saturday in May to notify players of their decision, according to English Football League rules.

This year that date falls on May 20, although many clubs are likely to publish their retained lists before then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams competing in the play-offs are given four days after their final games to inform players of their decision.

Doncaster’s chairman David Blunt said the club hopes to announce Schofield’s replacement by 19 May.

Grant McCann is understood to be of interest to Rovers, who finished 18th in League Two after winning just two of their final 16 matches.

McCann has been out of work since leaving Peterborough in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 43-year-old previously led Doncaster to the League One play-offs in the 2018/19 campaign before leaving to join Hull City in the Championship.