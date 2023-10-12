Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both players were taken off with serious-looking injuries in Tuesday’s 3-2 EFL Trophy defeat at Mansfield Town.

Marsh was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected broken arm after falling awkwardly while Faulkner left the One Call Stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot.

On Sheffield United loanee Marsh, who will be treated by his parent club, Doncaster boss Grant McCann said: “He is just waiting to see a specialist about whether he needs an operation or if it will heal itself.

Doncaster Rovers' Louie Marsh is taken off on the stretcher after breaking his arm.

"Bobby Faulkner is waiting on a scan, which he will have today (Thursday), at some point.”

McCann could not provide a timescale on either players’ recovery and said: “What they are is a broken arm and possible ligament damage to an ankle.”

McCann has no other fresh injury concerns following Tuesday’s match but will be without the vast majority of the 14 players who missed that fixture when Sutton visit the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.

He said: “It’s not good.

"I have never seen anything quite like it but we focus on the group that’s fit.”

McCann added: “We have managed to get everybody on the grass today who played on Tuesday.

"We had Harrison Biggins training today, which was a positive, but have no-one else available for the weekend.”

Several members of Doncaster’s under-18s side trained with the first team on Thursday.

Among them were first-year scholar Sam Straughan-Brown, who has already signed a professional contract with the club, and second-year apprentice Harry Wood.