Doncaster Rovers' progress to FA Cup fourth round has knock-on effect for important league game

Doncaster Rovers are celebrating their penalty shoot-out win over Championship side Hull City in the third round of the FA Cup.

Grant McCann's men drew 1-1 with City after extra-time, with Luke Molyneux's opener cancelled out by a late Gustavo Puerta strike. Nothing could separate the sides in an additional half-hour which meant spot-kicks loomed.

Joe Ironside's early miss gave the Tigers the upper hand but a Mason Burstow miss and then a fine save from Ted Sharman-Lowe to keep out Alfie Jones tipped the shoot-out in Rovers' favour. Harry Clifton then stepped up to notch the winning penalty to set up a home game with Premier League side Crystal Palace next month.

Grant McCann's side are the lowest-ranked side definitely through to the next round with Dagenham and Redbridge's fate still to be decided.

"Like I said at the start of the season, we’d love to have a cup run because financially it’s tremendous for the club what we have made up to this point,” he told the Free Press post-match at the MKM Stadium.

"Obviously, the league is our bread and butter but this is a nice bonus for us and hopefully we can use it to be a bit of a springboard and be more consistent. We’ve been ‘win, lose, draw, win, lose, draw’ and that’s not what we’re about.

"We need to get back to that consistency of challenging. We showed last season we can put winning runs together.”

The fourth round takes place over the weekend of February 8/9 and that means their scheduled league game that day against Chesterfield will have to now be moved.

The trip to the SMH Group Stadium was originally pencilled in for Saturday, February 8 but a new date will now have to be found. Rovers recently announced that they had been handed an allocation of 1,061 tickets for the short trip to Derbyshire.