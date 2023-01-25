Tuesday’s arrival of striker Caolan Lavery brought the number of new arrivals at the Eco-Power Stadium this month to four, with a further four heading in the other direction.

Lavery, who has signed an 18-month contract, comes in alongside defenders Ben Nelson and James Brown as well as winger Todd Miller.

Schofield said: “We probably are done.

Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield.

"We have got three loan players and a permanent signing in in Caolan, so we are pretty much on the way.”

A box-to-box midfielder to boost competition in central midfield remains on Schofield’s wish list following Adam Clayton’s departure last week.

But the boss said he is not desperate to replace the former skipper with Tommy Rowe potentially back from injury for next weekend’s match against Hartlepool United.

More fringe players could leave the club before Tuesday.

Schofield said: "I don’t think any bids have come in, I’m not too sure on interest but we will see what happens towards the end of the transfer window.

"There’s always discussions with the player in terms of where they’re at if they are not playing minutes, it’s probably the toughest part of my job not picking players to play games.

"But it’s also important that we have a healthy squad all fighting for those positions.