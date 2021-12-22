Doncaster Rovers press on with player recruitment as manager hunt nears end
The Doncaster Rovers recruitment team have agreed on the identities of top targets in multiple positions for the January transfer window, the Free Press understands.
The panel - which includes head of talent identification Graham Younger and adviser James Coppinger - met on Tuesday to rubberstamp targets and agree how to proceed.
It is understood that verbal agreements have been reached over some deals while others will require more detailed negotiations. A pair of loan deals are on the table, along with several permanent signings.
Any deals will be subject to agreement from Rovers’ new manager or head coach, with an appointment likely to be made before the end of the week.
Should the new man at the helm be unhappy with the potential signings lined up, he will be expected to quickly draw up his own list of targets with Rovers keen to act early in the transfer window as they plot to secure survival in League One.