Doncaster Rovers press notes: Team news update, Fleetwood and reasons behind loan recall

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann spoke with the local media ahead of the trip to Fleetwood on Wednesday night. Here's the best bits to emerge from the virtual press conference:

Team news

McCann reported no new knocks suffered from the 120 minutes down at Kettering. Centre-half Jay McGrath returns from a one-match ban but fellow defenders Richard Wood (ankle) and Tom Nixon (hamstring) remain unavailable for the trip to the Fylde coast.

Regarding club captain Wood, McCann says he's unable to deliver a firm timescale on the veteran as he continues his rehab from surgery: "He's struggling a little bit. He's in, then out, then in. He's trying to get to the bottom of the problem he's got in his ankle so we're just playing it day-by-day. It's frustrating for him."

Fleetwood test

After having to watch his team attempt to play on a tough, boggy surface at the weekend, McCann is looking forward to a much slicker pitch on Wednesday night at Highbury.

"It'll be nice to get on to a decent pitch and get back to playing the way we know we can play," he told the Free Press. "Fleetwood are organised and have threats all over the team. Charlie's (Adam, manager) doing a really good job and it'll be a tough game so let's see how we go. They've got some good players and a nice way of playing.

"But we've only lost once in the last 12. There's been some good bits in these few draws, we just haven't turned them into wins. We have to just reset and go again. "

Grant McCann's side are on the road again, at Fleetwood on Wednesday night. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Discipline concerns

When asked by BBC Radio Sheffield if he thinks refereeing is getting harsher, McCann says he thinks three of the four reds dished out to his players fall under the "harsh" category. Along with Bromley, Rovers have the most number of red cards (4) in the EFL. But McCann believes that paints an unfair picture. He said: "Harry Clifton's at MK Dons is very harsh. The one with Tom Anderson against Chesterfield, the head of referees told me to appeal it because it looked soft and Tom's reaction has meant he got a further suspension. And then the Jay McGrath (Carlisle) was tough too, and Luke Molyneux was the other one (v Chesterfield) for two bookings, one of them that was silly.

"So we're by no means a dirty team. We're competitive and we'll fight for each other but when you hear you've had four red cards already it sounds bad but three of them have been harsh, I would say."

Goalkeeper's loan recall explained

One bit of news that may have flown under the radar this week was the recall of young goalkeeper Jake Oram.

The 18-year-old stopper played 11 times for Liversedge but is now back at Rovers. Explaining the decision, McCann said he's set for another temporary stint away from DN4 – with the news eventually confirmed that he’s going to Matlock Town for a month.

"He'll go back out on loan again, to a club a couple of divisions higher," McCann said, before the news broke. "And that'll be a really good loan for him because he's developing really well."

Tongue-in-cheek verdict on cup draw

When asked about his thoughts on drawing former club Hull City in the FA Cup third round, McCann said that he wished “he’d been invited to the studio for the draw!” making a tongue-in-cheek reference to decent ties for representatives of those lower league clubs invited along for the proceedings at Old Trafford.

Indeed, Harrogate, Salford City and Tamworth were all represented on the programme and all three got plum draws, against Leeds, Manchester City and Tottenham respectively.

Sadly, a trip to the MKM Stadium awaits Rovers in what is staggeringly a fifth consecutive away draw in both the Carabao and FA Cups this season.