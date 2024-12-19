Doncaster Rovers press notes: Richard Wood boost, transfer update and backing for front six

We look at the best bits to emerge from Grant McCann's latest pre-match press conference ahead of the visit of Tranmere Rovers:

INJURIES

Last week skipper Richard Wood underwent a second operation on his ankle but delivering a fresh update, his manager says his comeback timeframe is now better than first thought.

"Woody has had his operation which went really well and was successful," he told the Free Press. "I know I said last week he'd be out around three months but we're now probably looking at seven to eight weeks (out), which gives us his experience and know-how when he comes back probably in February time.

"Tom Nixon is probably only a week away from joining back in with us also, which is a positive."

McCann also confirmed that fellow defensive pair Jamie Sterry and Joseph Olowu (both back) have trained all week and are in contention for Saturday's game.

BACKING FOR FORWARDS

Rovers' misfiring forwards came in for plenty of criticism last weekend after drawing a blank in the loss at Wimbledon.

Grant McCann

But McCann provided some numerical evidence as he came to the defence of the likes of Billy Sharp, Luke Molyneux and co.

"We've scored 41 goals in all competitions this year and 28 of those have come from our front six," he said, referring to the two aforementioned players as well as Joe Ironside, Jordan Gibson, Kyle Hurst and Joe Sbarra. "Add to that a further 18 assists combined, so there's threats and we want to get back to what we're about with the energy and zest.

"That front six I would not swap for anyone in the division, I said that to them. I did say I'd add to them and bring another one in (in January!) to make you stronger. We need to get them firing to be even better than what they're showing but in nearly every game this season that we've scored in, one of our forwards has contributed."

TRANSFERS

The January transfer window is edging ever closer and McCann offered a promising update, saying he's hopeful that there will be good news regarding the wide forward they have bid for.

He said: "We're well clued in in terms of what we need to do. We'll not just strengthen willy-nilly. I don't think we're too far away on the forward we'll be bringing in. But it's still not rubber-stamped yet. Both clubs are speaking all the time and hopefully we can try and get that deal done."

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, McCann added that he was hopeful of getting the deal done as soon as the window opens so he's available for selection for the Port Vale game on January 4.