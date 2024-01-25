Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It will be a first outing in 11 days for Grant McCann's side after their fixture at Bradford City last weekend was postponed.

The Rovers' boss conducted his pre-match press conference today and discussed a range of subjects ahead of the clash. Here, we look at the salient points to emerge.

INJURY LATEST

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann had contrasting news on the injury front. (Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com;Football)

The Rovers' boss delivered a largely positive update when it came to injuries. After the midweek behind-closed-doors friendly against Harrogate saw a clutch of players return there was more good news with McCann confirming Jamie Sterry and Jack Senior had both trained on grass on Thursday. McCann said: "It's pleasing news on that front because it's the best it's been and it's that good that we've had to create a different group on the training ground. We're working with 20 and there's probably four or five on another pitch because we can't fit them in. That's how strong we are now and we feel like we're getting players back."

More good news saw the Rovers chief confirm Tom Anderson is available for selection against the Hatters whilst Richard Wood is another in line for a return.

There was however not so positive news on two players. Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor is expected to be out for the season after McCann confirmed he had a recent operation following a hip injury sustained in late December. Additionally, Bobby Faulkner is likely to be out for around "three or four weeks" after a training ground injury which saw him twist his ankle.

TRANSFERS

A prominent topic at Thursday's pre-match conference was transfers. The window shuts a week today and so far Rovers have brought in five signings this month.

When quizzed on whether any more incomings are likely, McCann was relatively coy.

He said: "I think it's important to have flexible and adaptable players, hence why we brought Hakeeb (Adelakun) in. We feel we've got good options up there with seven players for three positions.

"All of them can play different positions and roles. There'll definitely be more news in terms of outgoings."

On that subject McCann name-checked Jack Goodman and says there's substantial interest not only from National League sides but also further afield.

"There's one or two clubs in different countries around Great Britain (interested). It's not so much how much game time he'll get because I wouldn't like to be put under that pressure myself.

"We're hoping to hear back today about Jack and we've got one or two clubs ready to go.

"We have to pick the right move because we feel he's got a bright future at this club."

STOCKPORT

Stockport will bring a big following with them to DN4 on Saturday and McCann says he's relishing the prospect of a sizeable crowd and the chance for his side to test themselves against the division's current pace-setters.

"It's going to be a tough test. They're top of the league for a reason right now," he added.