Doncaster Rovers press notes including Maxime Biamou update and injury latest
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here are the best bits from his pre-match media conference:
Injury latest
The injury situation is finally starting to clear and McCann gave another positive update on Zain Westbrooke as he continues his rehab.
"He's good," said the Rovers' chief. "He's trained this week. He's getting closer and towards the end of this month, early March hopefully we'll see him involved.
"It's a complex injury. We don't want to be rushing him back. He's trained two sessions this week and it's good to see him back. It was nice to see him in and around the group."
Meanwhile, Jack Senior is "coming along nicely" as he continues to return from another hamstring-related concern. "It's important we don't rush him."
As for Jon Taylor, McCann says the forward is "hopefully a couple of weeks" away after a successful operation to remove a "bit of floating bone" from his knee.
"He deserves that type of news because he's done everything in his power to get back this season."
Trialist
McCann confirmed that former Coventry forward Maxime Biamou is indeed the player on trial, after plenty of speculation midweek after an appearance in a behind-closed-doors game with Tranmere.
The 33-year-old featured for an hour in the 2-2 draw on Tuesday. Despite not having played competitively since November 2021, McCann says they will have a look at him but with no timeframes on a decision on whether or not to offer him a deal.
He said: "Max is someone I've known about for a long time. He did really well at Coventry then went to Scotland and picked up the same injury as Zain Westbrooke!
"He went back to France and rehabbed himself, hence why he's not had a club for a year-and-a-half. He's been promoted through the leagues with Coventry. We know he's a good player and has a bit of physicality about him. We'll see how he goes."
When quizzed further by the Free Press, McCann added: "He looked sharp in the Tranmere game, playing 60 minutes. I spoke afterwards and asked where he is physically on a scale of one to 10 and he said about seven. He's in good shape but there's no real decision been made yet."
Wimbledon
An out-of-sorts Wimbledon visit the Eco-Power on Saturday and McCann wants to build momentum and make it five unbeaten.
He said: "They're a good team. They're strong in departments although they've picked up a few injuries. They're doing well but apart from maybe the top five, I think the rest of the division is a bit tight and inconsistent. I guess they'll be trying to get back to that consistent level of results that's been missing lately."