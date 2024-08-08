Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers kickstart the new season at home to Accrington Stanley on Saturday. Ahead of the game manager Grant McCann spoke with the local media, via Zoom.

Here are the best bits to emerge from the pre-match media conference.

George Miller latest

George Miller has moved a step closer to his Rovers exit.

The forward is on the verge of a move elsewhere, with McCann saying: "George will go to another club. He won't be here. It was really important for him to go and get football.

"I've got a really good relationship with him. He's had terrible luck with the problems he had. We couldn't get to the bottom of the issue but since Dave Rennie (head of medical) came in he's found the problem and it's kick-started George's career.

"I was open and honest with him to say 'you're way down the pecking order at this moment in time'. A lad of his ability needs to play so it was a mutual respect and conversation we had."

McCann confirmed to the Free Press that the deal will be a permanent one, adding: "I think everything has been agreed. We were just waiting on some scan reports. I think everything came back fine and good. We're just waiting on the contract side. I think we're all there and it's just when it'll be announced now. For me, it's a no-brainer for George. We've done everything right by him."

Despite starring for Rovers on loan last season, Hakeeb Adelakun remains without a club. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Good dilemmas ahead of Accrington

McCann has a wealth of options all over the pitch ahead of Saturday's curtain-raiser.

Ben Close is the only player definitely ruled out with the midfielder continuing to work his way back to full fitness. It is a nice problem to have given the awful injury crisis suffered last season.

McCann said: "Ben's stepped up his training over the last week or so. He's probably still three weeks away from any sort of first team football.

"But it's good dilemmas to have. Today we did some work with the team for Saturday and had another ten plus Closey training too. "It's something we've not been used to, and we've never had these riches of choice. It creates competition and that's what we need. Once that window shuts, we need to make sure we've enough because we can't have the issues we had at the start of last season."

Adelakun shutdown

Hakeeb Adelakun was one of many stand-out loan signings made by McCann last season but his future in uncertain.

The winger is still without a club after snubbing a contract offer from Rovers at the end of May. This week he featured in a PFA team comprising free agents, sparking murmurs from some Rovers supporters over whether an agreement could be salvaged.

But McCann gave it short shrift.

"Not our player, not my concern," was the blunt response from McCann who has clearly moved on from the 28-year-old.