Doncaster Rovers press notes: Fresh injury concern, transfer update and Ben Close latest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A look at the best bits to emerge from Grant McCann's press conference ahead of Doncaster Rovers' trip to Newport County.

Injuries

McCann told the Free Press that Kyle Hurst is struggling with a tweak ahead of the trip to Wales.

The attacker was an unused sub in the midweek win at Salford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers are looking to continue their strong start to the season away at Newport tomorrow.

"Kyle is struggling a wee bit, just from a tight calf that tightened up after the game (warm-down at Salford) when he did his running on the pitch. The pitch became soft because of the rain. Maybe that's affected him. He's 50-50 for tomorrow so we'll see how he is in the morning."

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ian Lawlor will return to the squad after missing the midweek EFL Cup win at Salford City with an unspecified niggle.

That leaves just two players out of the picture at present: James Maxwell, who suffered an injury on the opening day against Accrington, and long-term absentee Ben Close.

McCann added: "James had his operation on Thursday and everything was successful which was pleasing. It'll be eight to nine weeks before he gets back on the pitches and then he'll have to build his fitness back up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With Ben we're taking it day by day with him. He's training fine every day. He's starting to feel much better in terms of his fitness levels but it takes time."

Transfers

McCann provided an update on the chase for a further addition to his forward areas. He says the club are still keeping tabs on said player but insists that if a deal cannot be done he won't just go out and sign an alternative.

He said: "The attacking player I spoke about is one we're definitely still looking at.

"But we'll only do it if he becomes available. It's not about making knee-jerk reactions. We've tracked this lad for a while. If he becomes available then we'll do it. If not, I'm really pleased with what we have. It's a bit of a waiting game and whether we can get there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We feel we've got a strong group in every position. It's hard picking the team every week."

When quizzed on whether it would be a loan or permanent deal, the Rovers' chief was keeping his cards close to his chest: "You'll have to wait and see."

Newport low point

Almost exactly a year ago Rovers were humbled 4-0 at Rodney Parade. It was one of a number of low points in that first portion of the 2023-24 season.

When asked if that represented the lowest point of his second spell in charge, McCann said: "It's a good question. I know it was a really poor, poor performance from us. We were really reactive, not pro-active. And that's not what I'm about. It just wasn't clicking for us and we deservedly got beat that day and it should have been by more. I think we're a completely different team to that now, so it'll be an interesting game."

Everton talk avoided

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers will travel to Goodison Park later this month after the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup pitted them against Premier League side Everton.

It will almost certainly be for the last-ever time, with the famous old ground in its swansong season ahead of their move to a brand spanking new ground next year. Whilst the fanbase are understandably excited about the tie, McCann refused to get involved in talking it up.

"I'm not even worried about that game at the minute," said the Northern Irishman. "It's so far in the future. Me and the staff are fully-focused on Newport.

"Obviously, we'll look forward to it when it comes around and it's great for the fans but our only focus is on Newport."