Doncaster Rovers press notes: Crystal Palace pain, Molyneux defiance and Louis Jones tribute

Doncaster Rovers face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday night. Ahead of the clash, Grant McCann and Luke Molyneux spoke with the local and national media. Here's the best bits from the virtual press conference.

Painful Palace memories

Monday sees McCann come up against Palace for the second time as Rovers boss.

His first spell in charge in 2018-19 saw them clash in DN4 in an FA Cup fifth round tie. He faced them plenty in his playing days too, with one particular game continuing to irk him to this day.

"I'll never forget the game when I got relegated from the Championship with Peterborough," he told the Free Press.

"We played Palace, away, on the last day and it still sticks in my memory that day. We needed to hang on and then they scored a winner late on. I remember Barnsley and Huddersfield were playing as well and I think they both needed a point and they just passed the ball between themselves for about 15 minutes.

"It was a sickening day and one I'll always remember."

Premier quality

Rovers' manager Grant McCann

Oliver Glasner's side arrive in South Yorkshire in fine fettle, with just one loss in their last eight.

McCann is under no illusions as to the size of the task at hand.

"It's a great game isn't it?" he said. "It's under the lights, ticket sales have gone through the roof. When our stadium is full it's an unbelievable place to be at. We've sampled it a few times: Barrow last season, Crewe in the play-offs. I don't think anyone gives us any sort of opportunity to progress but we'll give it our best. They've got top players for their level. It's a chance to test ourselves against the top players. Everton in the League Cup gave us a flavour of it this season.

"What they've (Palace) done as a football club is progressed and progressed. It's a really big test but a good test."

Injuries

Save for skipper Richard Wood, the Cantley Park treatment room has been virtually empty in recent weeks.

But the bruising defeat to Chesterfield on Thursday resulted in a few players taking knocks. Jay McGrath has a groin strain, Harry Clifton has tweaked his hamstring and Joe Ironside is carrying a hip complaint. The first two are definitely ruled out for Monday with a doubt over the latter.

Luke Molyneux is another of the walking wounded after a heavy blow to the ribs, sustained in the first half in Derbyshire.

Thankfully he is able to play through the pain. "I got an elbow in the ribs. I've not had a scan or anything but I'll be alright," he told the Free Press. "I'm not going to throw one in over my ribs!"

Jones departure

Friday saw Rovers sanction Louis Jones departure with the goalkeeper signing a permanent deal with Dagenham and Redbridge.

McCann had warm words for the academy product upon his exit.

"We were looking for a decent loan to be honest, with Louis, he said. "We didn't envisage, at this stage, for a National League team to come in and buy him. But for Louis it's important he goes and plays.

"He's a really good lad and a Donny boy. He loved the fact he played for this football club but also off the back of that he's been frustrated. He's probably played the most games he has under me, out of all the managers he's had. I've got a good relationship with him and he sent me a lovely text message.

"I've no doubt he'll have a decent career because he's a good person and a good goalkeeper."