Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here's the best bits from his pre-match conference:

Contracts shutdown

McCann was giving short shrift to any discussion around contract renewals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, the Rovers' chief was asked about the possibility of signing Hakeeb Adelakun on a permanent basis. Safe to say his response effectively means an end to him answering questions about contracts for the foreseeable: "I'm not here today to speak about anything like that. I don't mean to be rude but I'm just focused on the game tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With contracts, I had a really good conversation with the owners yesterday and we know what we want to do and how we'll go about it. But it's not to be spread all over the media. It'll be kept in-house and be strictly confidential in terms of what we do and once we know anything, we'll be the first to let you know."

Injuries

McCann spoke of how the injury situation continues to go in the right direction, with Jack Senior back in contention once more.

Grant McCann's Rovers welcome Crewe Alexandra to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.

"Jack Senior has trained for the last couple of days, and it's pleasing to see him back. But Crewe might come a little bit too soon for him. This week has been an opportunity to get some more work into Max Biamou, Zain Westbrooke and some of the other boys in need of game time at the minute."

As for Jon Taylor, McCann was unable to offer a clear timeframe for his possible return but did say: "He's recovering, trying to get back training and working hard in the gym. We'll just see how he goes."

Cryo-chamber therapy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time of year sees recovery take on extra significance. Especially when, like Rovers, three-game weeks become the norm.

To that end McCann revealed how the club have forked out for expensive cryo-chamber therapy where players plunge into sub-zero temperatures to aid quicker recovery and muscle healing.

"It's something the club have helped with to finance it," McCann told the Free Press. "The players go there particularly during three-game weeks and I think the temperature drops to minus-40 or something like that! So it's not the nicest place to be but if it helps their recovery, then great. We've had good feedback from it."

Selection posers

McCann has already alluded to the fact he boasts the biggest squad in League Two and he admits it gets tougher to break the news to players each week that they either have to start on the bench or miss out altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To hammer home the point, he name-checked a full XI that took part in a midweek shape session - with none starting the last game at Bradford in midweek.

"We did a session this week on shape and we had a team that had Joseph Olowu, Tom Nixon, Billy Waters, Tommy Rowe - a few others," McCann said. "It was a strong XI so there's really good competition for the lads that played on Tuesday. I think that's been the big turnaround these last seven games or so, having that sort of challenge for the lads starting. They know they can't drop standards because that 11 is ready and waiting to take their place. Just having that strength in depth is very important."