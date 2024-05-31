Doncaster Rovers prepare for new kit launch as pre-season friendly plans emerge
The club have announced they will launch the 2024-25 home strip on Saturday, June 8. It will be worn by the Rovers Legends team when they face off against a Liverpool team in a charity match at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Since 2013, Doncaster-based Eve Merton Dreams Trust has held a special charity fixture involving fundraisers and former players. The charity was founded in 2011 following the death of Doncaster woman Eve Merton from ovarian cancer.
Rovers have chosen this year's clash as the setting for the kit launch, details of which are largely being kept under wraps. Tickets are still on sale for the game, which starts at 2pm on the day.
Meanwhile, the club's pre-season schedule is beginning to take shape as Grant McCann looks to give his side the best possible build-up to what they hope will be a promotion-winning campaign.
The Free Press understands that two clubs higher up the EFL pyramid have already agreed to visit the Eco-Power for pre-season friendlies.
Earlier this month McCann confirmed that the group will be heading out to Portugal for a warm weather training camp. It's understood there are currently no plans to stage a warm-up match during the tour, which will be in early July.
Rovers are expected to formally announce their pre-season plans in the early part of June, with the likelihood being a couple of games either side of Portugal.
Last year saw Rovers stay local, with trips to Rossington Main, Boston, York and Scunthorpe before back-to-back home friendlies against Sheffield Wednesday and Port Vale.
