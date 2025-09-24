Doncaster Rovers predicted XI to face Tottenham Hotspur with changes aplenty

Rovers could make plenty of changes down at Tottenham tonight. Pic: Craig Hawkhead/AHPIX LTD.

Grant McCann has plenty of selection posers to contend with for tonight's glamour cup tie at Tottenham Hotspur.

McCann takes his Doncaster Rovers side to the capital for a third round Carabao Cup affair. It is a fair reward for Rovers and their fans - of whom there will be 3,900 inside the plush, state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later tonight.

In terms of team news, the absence of up to eight players would normally deplete any side but Thomas Frank's squad has strength in depth and whatever they put out tonight it is likely to include ample full internationals.

As for Rovers, McCann is definitely without midfielder Harry Clifton (hamstring) and there's a slight doubt over Jamie Sterry. Speaking to the press in the build-up to tonight's game, McCann said of the former Newcastle United man: "Jamie has got a bit of a stiff back again. He did have an injection last week but it stiffened up a little bit so we'll see how he is. He didn't train Monday. Apart from that everybody is okay."

Previous rounds have seen McCann make wholesale changes and that could well be the case again tonight. In terms of a possible starting XI, we'd expect Ian Lawlor to come in for ex-Spurs goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala after excelling in the wins at Middlesbrough and Accrington earlier in the competition.

In defence, Tom Nixon may come back in at the expense of Sterry, with James Maxwell keeping his left-back berth. In central defence we'll go for Jay McGrath alongside Sean Grehan. Skipper Owen Bailey looks a good bet to start in the engine room with Ben Close having enjoyed a fine run in this competition so far with a goal in each of those two aforementioned victories. Robbie Gotts could get the nod as the furthest-forward midfielder of the trio.

In terms of attack we reckon Luke Molyneux and Glenn Middleton get the nod, with Spurs loanee Damola Ajayi kept in reserve from the start. Veteran Billy Sharp keeps his place up front.

Our predicted XI: Lawlor, Nixon, Grehan, McGrath, Maxwell, Bailey, Close, Gotts, Molyneux, Sharp, Middleton.