Doncaster Rovers' players take heed of Grant McCann's request as surprising stat emerges

Six points, four goals scored and none shipped.

The last two matches couldn't have gone much better for Doncaster Rovers, as they posted an emphatic response to their loss against Chesterfield. After a rare off-day against the Spireites, manager Grant McCann demanded an improvement and that was duly delivered with first a spirited win at home to Barrow and then a classy dismantling at Grimsby Town.

But there's another statistic to emerge from those two wins that will also have pleased the Rovers' chief no end.

In the aftermath of the loss to Paul Cook's side McCann called on his players to regain their discipline. It was a fair demand, given that six players had entered the book that day, with two of them - Luke Molyneux and Tom Anderson - getting sent off. It was threatening to become a running theme, with four players cautioned in the previous match in the EFL Trophy against Manchester United's under-21s and Harry Clifton also being dismissed at MK Dons.

Manager Grant McCann's plea for his players to be more disciplined was heeded.

McCann said post-Chesterfield: "Our discipline has to be better. Getting three players sent off in two league games is not good enough. It's as simple as that. I don't expect it of this group because they're a good group. It's disappointing because the discipline has been poor the last few games. We need to address it."

His players certainly took heed. Against both Barrow and Grimsby his players didn't lack any appetite for battle but it was controlled aggression as not one Rovers player was carded across both matches - a surprising statistic given the fierce and physical nature of most contests in League Two.

"We had nobody else to blame, against Chesterfield," McCann said, post-Grimsby. "The performance there was nowhere near where we can be. But against Grimsby we were back to where we can be and we were at our best.

"We looked more like ourselves in terms of all the stuff I know the team is capable of, structure, possession and creating chances."

Rovers have a blank midweek as they prepare for a home meeting with Crewe - who beat them in the play-offs last May - on Saturday.