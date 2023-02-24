Doncaster Rovers players snubbed by industry website in their selection of League Two's 20 best performing players, with Carlisle United, Northampton Town, Mansfield Town, Bradford City and Stockport County players making the cut - in pictures
Football website whoscored.com doesn’t rate Doncaster’s players right now.
The website doesn’t believe any of their players are worthy of a spot in their list of League Two’s highest-rated players for the season so far – perhaps a fair reflection on Rovers’ mixed season.
Tommy Rowe, who has 13 appearances to his name, his Rovers’ highest rated player in joint 46th place with a 6.89 rating. He is followed by James Maxwell, all the way back in 108th spot, with a rating of 6.76.
Here is the top 20 League Two players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.
