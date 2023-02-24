Football website whoscored.com doesn’t rate Doncaster’s players right now.

The website doesn’t believe any of their players are worthy of a spot in their list of League Two’s highest-rated players for the season so far – perhaps a fair reflection on Rovers’ mixed season.

Tommy Rowe, who has 13 appearances to his name, his Rovers’ highest rated player in joint 46th place with a 6.89 rating. He is followed by James Maxwell, all the way back in 108th spot, with a rating of 6.76.

Here is the top 20 League Two players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

Get more Stags news here.

1 . Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) 7.46 Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

2 . Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) 7.34 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) 7.32 Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

4 . Kyle Wootton (Stockport County) 7.26 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales