Doncaster Rovers’ players given advice over packed schedule of festive football

As is tradition, Doncaster will play on Boxing Day when they travel to Tranmere Rovers before hosting Rochdale three days later ahead of another match at home to Carlisle United on New Year’s Day.

At 34, club captain Tommy Rowe has seen more festive fixtures than some of his teammates combined – and learnt a lesson or two about getting the right balance on Christmas Day.

He said: “When I was younger I was one of the players who didn’t have his family around.

"You often probably don’t eat enough, or you can eat too much.

"It was more on the bulk size of the Christmas dinner as opposed to the chocolates and sweets.

“It’s hard to say no sometimes.”

Rowe, who these days is a family man, will still allow himself to enjoy the occasion with his loved ones.

He said: “About five or six of us have kids, so it’s a great day for all of us.

"There’s more drink you can’t drink than food you can’t eat. A lot of the potatoes, veg and meat is good food for you.

"You have got to take in the emotion of the day but in the back of your mind you are staying focused, you are ready and you understand you can’t have too much because you will pay for it the day after.

"I’m well programmed for this festive season just to knuckle down on my mindset. Being in a position to enjoy the break, but also to be prepared.”

With nine points up for grabs over Christmas and New Year, Rowe insisted the squad was fully focused on maximising their returns in a bid to get back into promotion contention.

There will also be no moaning from the players about having to work over Christmas, he said.

Rowe added: "Why can't you enjoy it? There’s going to be players who won’t get to play games.

"If you could ask them if they want to play they would bite your hand off.

