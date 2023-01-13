Doncaster Rovers players are snubbed by this website in list of the top 20 best League Two players this season - in pictures
Doncaster Rovers players have been snubbed by website whosored.com in their list of the 20 best League Two players this season.
Despite arguably being Rovers’ best player this campaign, George Miller is only given a just a 6.67 season rating, leaving him tied for 139th place in the list.
The website gives Adam Clayton and Harrison Biggins (both 6.69) the highest ratings amongst Doncaster players.
Here is the top 20 League Two players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.
