Doncaster Rovers player verdicts as Grant McCann's side seal thumping win over Hull City

Doncaster Rovers put in a thoroughly impressive performance as they swatted aside an out-of-sorts Hull City 4-0 in a friendly at the Eco-Power Stadium

The visitors named a very young starting XI, shorn of much experience, and Rovers duly punished them with a fine performance full of energy and vigour.

Hull's style under new manager Tim Walter was described pre-match by one onlooker as "dicey" and that quickly became apparent. Their goalkeeper Ivor Pandur effectively hogged the ball for much of the first half, with the visitors' tactics consisting of passing it about mostly inside their own half.

Rovers pressed cleverly so as not to expend too much energy and it paid off midway through the half when Kyle Hurst continued his stellar form in pre-season by opening the scoring. He pinched the ball off a centre-half and cheekily lobbed the onrushing Pandur. Hurst played his part in the second, pouncing on another mistake and putting in a centre for Joe Ironside who finished with aplomb from close-range.

Owen Bailey celebrates scoring Rovers' third in the thumping win over Hull. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Owen Bailey, wearing the armband in the absence of Richard Wood, made it 3-0 just before the hour mark when he finished a superb team move. George Broadbent, another enjoying a fine renaissance in pre-season, pinged a super crossfield ball to Jamie Sterry who teed up the onrushing Bailey and he made no mistake.

And the same player doubled his personaly tally minutes later when he nodded home from a beauty of a Luke Molyneux inswinger. Hull made a flurry of changes as the game wore on with many of their experienced players coming on. And although they threatened slightly more, Rovers saw it out for a morale-boosting result as they continue to build towards the league opener with Accrington in 18 days’ time.

Here's our verdict on the Rovers' players:

Teddy Sharman-Lowe

Kyle Hurst celebrates the opener against Hull. Pic Bruce Rollinson.

Chelsea loanee didn't have a save to make in his 45 minutes on the pitch against a powderpuff Hull attack. Most work he had to do was come for a high cross. Subbed off at the break.

Jamie Sterry

Solid night's work, with an assist for Bailey's first goal.

Joseph Olowu

Looking to sow the seeds of a partnership with McGrath and in the main did well. One error in the second half but his pace made up for it.

Jay McGrath

Will be itching to be in the team come August 10, having played just five times since his January arrival. Back to full fitness, he looks a real athlete and presence. Some nice touches and vocal throughout as he played the full 90.

James Maxwell

Got forward plenty and put in some superb centres. On his hour on the park he largely kept Hull's young attacker on his side quiet.

Owen Bailey

A two-goal salvo for the stand-in skipper. Played a bit more forward and it paid off when he swept home the team's third after half-time and then planted a header in for the fourth.

George Broadbent

Seemed to drop deeper at times and bossed proceedings, pinging balls to either flank with real oomph. Many fans maybe didn't include him in the conversation as potential starters in midfield but he's been one of the many bright sparks of pre-season so far. Peach of a ball to kickstart the move for the third.

Jordan Gibson

Was really lively once again and came close to opening the scoring only to hit the outside of a post. One of many sacrificed just after the hour.

Kyle Hurst

Has enjoyed a superb pre-season so far and again started here in the central of the attacking three behind Ironside. Went close early on before opening the scoring midway through the half when he picked the centre-back's pocket and lobbed the goalkeeper, showing his confidence right now. Set up Ironside for the second.

Luke Molyneux

Plenty of tricks and flicks. Looks physically to have come on in the summer and showed his quality with a peach of a cross for Bailey's header to make it 4-0.

Joe Ironside

In the right place to clip home Hurst's centre after a Hull defender cheaply gave away possession. A pest and a menace, as we've now come to expect.

Substitutes:

Ian Lawlor

Made a good sprawling save from a rare City attack second half.

Jack Senior

Came on for Maxwell at left-back and dealt well with Ryan Giles.

Tom Nixon

Looked to have enjoyed the run-out against his former employers with some nice touches and crosses.

Ephraim Yeboah

Missed a great chance to make it 5-0 when Pandur came out and smothered his shot.

Joe Sbarra

Made an impression when he came on with some fierce drives and pressing.

Billy Sharp

Will have been desperate to score against his old club but pulled a shot wide.

Kasper Williams

Youngster got 15 minutes towards the end, another valuable building block in his career.

Will Flint

Threaded through a fine through-ball for Yeboah.

George Miller

Deployed out wide when he came on in the latter stages. Went close as his shot was deflected behind for a corner.