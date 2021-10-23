Joe Dodoo fires Rovers ahead against Cheltenham. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Doncaster Rovers player ratings from the win over Cheltenham Town

Doncaster Rovers held on during a nervy finish to pick up a vital three points against Cheltenham Town.

By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 7:14 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 7:21 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at the Keepmoat. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Pontus Dahlberg 7

His penalty save from Sercombe did not appear to be the most taxing but showed tremendous bravery to stand his ground and then produced a string of excellent blocks in the second half to keep Rovers ahead.

2. Ethan Galbraith 9

In at right back in place of the suspended Kyle Knoyle and turned in a superb performance that even conceding a penalty for handball couldn’t tarnish. He was given license to roam from the right back spot and did that, popping up across the pitch to get involved both in attack and defence. His ball for Dodoo’s goal was sublime.

3. Ro-Shaun Williams 7

Looked nervy when Rovers lost their composure late in the game, which was a shame as he’d performed well prior in a decent defensive performance.

4. Tom Anderson 8

The tower of strength that brought calm to the Rovers back line and refused to let anything pass until the craziness of the later stages.

