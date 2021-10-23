Doncaster Rovers player ratings from the win over Cheltenham Town

1. Pontus Dahlberg 7
His penalty save from Sercombe did not appear to be the most taxing but showed tremendous bravery to stand his ground and then produced a string of excellent blocks in the second half to keep Rovers ahead.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Ethan Galbraith 9
In at right back in place of the suspended Kyle Knoyle and turned in a superb performance that even conceding a penalty for handball couldn’t tarnish. He was given license to roam from the right back spot and did that, popping up across the pitch to get involved both in attack and defence. His ball for Dodoo’s goal was sublime.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 7
Looked nervy when Rovers lost their composure late in the game, which was a shame as he’d performed well prior in a decent defensive performance.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
4. Tom Anderson 8
The tower of strength that brought calm to the Rovers back line and refused to let anything pass until the craziness of the later stages.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd