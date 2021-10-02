Jordy Hiwula looks to work space for a shot against MK Dons. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Doncaster Rovers player ratings from the much-needed win over MK Dons

Doncaster Rovers showed tenacity and character to grab their second win of the season by beating MK Dons.

By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 7:20 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at the Keepmoat. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Pontus Dahlberg 7

A little shaky at times with direct balls into him but he pulled off a couple of vital saves, from Peter Kioso in particular.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Kyle Knoyle 6

More of a defensive-minded performance than typical for the full back and he did well against MK Dons' dynamic attack.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

3. Ro-Shaun Williams 6

Struggled to contain the pacy Watters on a couple of occasions and was perhaps fortunate not to concede a late penalty but he mopped up well against a tricky opposition, helping to deny them a plethora of opportunities.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

4. Tom Anderson 7

Put under pressure but the captain coped with it very well in a no frills showing

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

