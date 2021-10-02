Doncaster Rovers player ratings from the much-needed win over MK Dons

1. Pontus Dahlberg 7
A little shaky at times with direct balls into him but he pulled off a couple of vital saves, from Peter Kioso in particular.
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
More of a defensive-minded performance than typical for the full back and he did well against MK Dons' dynamic attack.
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 6
Struggled to contain the pacy Watters on a couple of occasions and was perhaps fortunate not to concede a late penalty but he mopped up well against a tricky opposition, helping to deny them a plethora of opportunities.
4. Tom Anderson 7
Put under pressure but the captain coped with it very well in a no frills showing
