News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
George Miller has a rare shot on goal. Picture: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers player ratings from the humbling defeat to King's Lynn Town

Doncaster Rovers exited the FA Cup in embarrassing fashion as they lost 1-0 to King's Lynn Town.

By Paul Goodwin
26 minutes ago
Updated 5th Nov 2022, 7:01pm

The National League North leaders fully deserved their victory at the Eco-Power Stadium, dominating the game for long periods before substitute Gold Omotayo headed home an 83rd minute winner.

Here’s how we rated the Rovers players...

1. Jonathan Mitchell 5

Infuriated fans with his distribution but also kept King's Lynn to just the one goal with some important saves.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

2. Kyle Knoyle 6

One of the few exempt from criticism. Tried his best to get forward down the right.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

3. Bobby Faulkner 4

Given a tough time by King's Lynn's physical forwards and never looked totally comfortable. Bailed out by Mitchell in the second half after losing the ball in a dangerous area.

Photo: Doncaster Rovers

Photo Sales

4. Ro-Shaun Williams 5

Very jittery on the ball in the first half, improved after the break. To his credit he made one goal-saving block in the second half.

Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
King's Lynn TownNational League North
Next Page
Page 1 of 4