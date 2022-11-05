The National League North leaders fully deserved their victory at the Eco-Power Stadium, dominating the game for long periods before substitute Gold Omotayo headed home an 83rd minute winner.
Here’s how we rated the Rovers players...
1. Jonathan Mitchell 5
Infuriated fans with his distribution but also kept King's Lynn to just the one goal with some important saves.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
One of the few exempt from criticism. Tried his best to get forward down the right.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Bobby Faulkner 4
Given a tough time by King's Lynn's physical forwards and never looked totally comfortable. Bailed out by Mitchell in the second half after losing the ball in a dangerous area.
Photo: Doncaster Rovers
4. Ro-Shaun Williams 5
Very jittery on the ball in the first half, improved after the break. To his credit he made one goal-saving block in the second half.
Photo: HOWARD ROE