Doncaster Rovers player ratings from goalless draw with Lincoln City

1. Louis Jones 8
In for his first league start of the season due to Dahlberg’s absence. He didn’t have a great deal to do in the first half but produced a superb save when clawing Sorensen’s header off his line. He did really well after the break too, mopping up plenty and acting decisively in what was a really good performance.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
Spent more time in a midfield position than right back when Rovers were on the ball in the first half. Showed threat in wide areas late in the game with some decent crosses.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
3. Tom Anderson 7
Defended with typical comfort, keeping a calm head and taking no chances. He took the opportunity to get forward on a couple of occasions too
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
4. Joseph Olowu 7
On several occasions it looked as though the centre half had played himself into trouble as he looked to mop up danger, but he consistently got himself out of danger with smart play and good physicality against the imposing N’Lundulu. A really good performance from the youngster overall.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD