Doncaster Rovers player ratings from FA Cup win at Scunthorpe United

Here is how we rated Rovers' individual performances at Glanford Park.
1. Pontus Dahlberg 5
Had very little to do throughout. Pulled off a decent save to tip over and fumbled a low free kick. The disappointment was that he got booked again for time-wasting in a game that never required it.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
There was a real opportunity for him to show his attacking quality down the right but he struggled to get going initially. After the break he improved plenty and got some excellent deliveries into the box.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
3. Tom Anderson 6
As solid as ever, though he did not face a tremendous amount of pressure from the hosts. Most of what he did, he lapped up.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
4. Joseph Olowu n/a
Got his chance at centre half but it lasted less than quarter of an hour as he was forced off injured.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD