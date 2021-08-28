Doncaster Rovers player ratings from derby defeat to Rotherham United

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at the New York Stadium. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.
1. Pontus Dahlberg 6
Could not do a great deal about either goal. He was largely untroubled with anything too taxing throughout and dealt with everything well enough.
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
Again, a lot of the attacking responsibility fell to him as he played in a couple of positions during the game. He got forward well but struggled to get the balls into the box.
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 7
Had a difficult task against the physicality of the Rotherham attack and stood up to it well. He let few chances go from his area at the back and took on the responsibility of covering defensively as Rovers pushed up high.
4. Cameron John 6
Defended well in the first half and asked to push high up the pitch in the second, he got into some good positions out wide but his final delivery was poor.
