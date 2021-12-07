Doncaster Rovers player ratings from defeat to Oxford United

1. Louis Jones 6
Almost suffered a calamity when dropping a shot from Whyte but saw his blushes spared by the post. Saved superbly from Whyte when the Northern Ireland international was clean through. Could do little about either goal.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Kyle Knoyle 6
Was best placed to prevent the opening goal but did not show enough conviction in his challenge on Whyte. Defended fairly well after moving into a back two.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
3. Tom Anderson 8
Rovers would have been out of sight had it not been for the skipper who was outstanding throughout the night. He made vital blocks as Rovers were massively under the cosh in the first half and brought calm to the defence after the change of system.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
4. Ben Blythe 5
Given a tough time on the left of a three man defence on his first league start as Oxford looked to exploit the space from wide areas. Subbed at half time.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd