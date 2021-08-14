Sheffield Wednesday v Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers player ratings from defeat at Sheffield Wednesday

Doncaster Rovers turned in another improved performance but were done with a late quickfire double as they fell to defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 6:19 pm
Updated Saturday, 14th August 2021, 6:36 pm

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at Hillsborough. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Pontus Dahlberg 6

Produced an excellent save in the first half from Wing. Little he could do about Bannan’s goal but will have hoped to do better with Wednesday’s second, which he palmed into the path of Adeniran.

Photo: Richard Heathcote

2. Kyle Knoyle 7

One of Rovers’ best attacking outlets during the excellent first half. He pushed up into high positions, regularly got the better of Palmer and delivered some dangerous balls. Could have got on the scoresheet too.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Ro-Shaun Williams 7

Dealt with Wednesday’s attacking threats well and showed his ability to bring the ball out from the back on a couple of occasions.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Tom Anderson 7

Very commanding in the air throughout the game and restricted Kamberi to very little during his time on the pitch.

Photo: Steve Flynn

