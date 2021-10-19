Doncaster Rovers player ratings from bitterly disappointing defeat at Gillingham

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at the Priestfield Stadium. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.
1. Pontus Dahlberg 5
Looked unsure of himself at times and appeared to get caught up in an unnecessary battle as the ball came in for Gillingham’s goal.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Kyle Knoyle 5
Good in the first half and pushed forward well in the second but got caught out avoiding the simple stuff in the second half. He really should have put Rovers in front with a golden opportunity.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 7
A much improved performance from the centre back until being withdrawn late through a hamstring injury. Very neat and tidy and read the game well.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
4. Tom Anderson 7
Kept Gillingham’s attack quiet in the first half with no fuss play and kept the hosts from enjoying too many clear cut chances through their strong second half pressure.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd