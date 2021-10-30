Doncaster Rovers player ratings from awful performance at Charlton Athletic

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances in the 4-0 defeat at the Valley. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.
1. Pontus Dahlberg 5
Pulled off a trio of good saves late in the game but it did not make up for errors that saw Rovers concede. Not decisive enough from Lee’s free kick that ended up in the back of the net as he appeared to be relying on his defence to react. And he bundled his collection from a free kick allowing Stockley to score.
2. Kyle Knoyle 3
Struggled against Purrington, both on and off the ball. A reckless challenge led to the free kick for the first goal. He was nullified by the wing back which prevented him getting forward. Sacrificed to get Rowe onto the pitch in the second half.
3. Ro-Shaun Williams 4
Shaky throughout the game and struggled to keep a track on Charlton’s forwards. Easily beaten and rushed clearances.
4. Tom Anderson 4
No qualms with the penalty that he conceded as he was caught a little flat footed on the turn by Gilbey. He struggled to track Stockley throughout the game and was easily turned.
