Doncaster Rovers player ratings following Mansfield Town EFL Trophy defeat

Several players caught the eye with their individual performances in Doncaster Rovers 3-2 EFL Trophy defeat to Mansfield Town.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:06 BST

Rovers paid the price for missed chances early on as they found themselves 2-0 in the first half before substitute Ben Close halved the deficit after heading home from a corner.

Another substitute, Joe Ironside, brought Rovers level midway through the second half before Mansfield sealed the win late on after both teams missed great chances to win the game.

Scroll down for our ratings.

Doncaster Rovers' Ben Close celebrates his goal with Tavonga Kuleya and Deji Sotona.

1. Match action

Doncaster Rovers' Ben Close celebrates his goal with Tavonga Kuleya and Deji Sotona. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Made some fine saves to keep Mansfield out but let himself down with some poor goalkeeping for their third goal.

2. Ian Lawlor - 6

Made some fine saves to keep Mansfield out but let himself down with some poor goalkeeping for their third goal. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Brought some energy to the wing-back role but blazed over late on when a pass out wide to his teammate was the better option.

3. Tavonga Kuleya - 6

Brought some energy to the wing-back role but blazed over late on when a pass out wide to his teammate was the better option. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

He and Faulkner started very poorly. Olowu recovered somewhat in the second half but still looked unconvincing at times.

4. Joseph Olowu - 5

He and Faulkner started very poorly. Olowu recovered somewhat in the second half but still looked unconvincing at times. Photo: HOWARD ROE

