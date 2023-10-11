Doncaster Rovers player ratings following Mansfield Town EFL Trophy defeat
Several players caught the eye with their individual performances in Doncaster Rovers 3-2 EFL Trophy defeat to Mansfield Town.
Rovers paid the price for missed chances early on as they found themselves 2-0 in the first half before substitute Ben Close halved the deficit after heading home from a corner.
Another substitute, Joe Ironside, brought Rovers level midway through the second half before Mansfield sealed the win late on after both teams missed great chances to win the game.
Scroll down for our ratings.
