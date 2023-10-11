Doncaster Rovers player ratings following Mansfield Town EFL Trophy defeat

Several players caught the eye with their individual performances in Doncaster Rovers 3-2 EFL Trophy defeat to Mansfield Town.

Rovers paid the price for missed chances early on as they found themselves 2-0 in the first half before substitute Ben Close halved the deficit after heading home from a corner.

Another substitute, Joe Ironside, brought Rovers level midway through the second half before Mansfield sealed the win late on after both teams missed great chances to win the game.

Match action Doncaster Rovers' Ben Close celebrates his goal with Tavonga Kuleya and Deji Sotona.

Ian Lawlor - 6 Made some fine saves to keep Mansfield out but let himself down with some poor goalkeeping for their third goal.

Tavonga Kuleya - 6 Brought some energy to the wing-back role but blazed over late on when a pass out wide to his teammate was the better option.