Doncaster Rovers player ratings: Bright sparks despite Stockport County defeat

Doncaster Rovers just came up short as they went down 1-0 to high-flying Stockport County.

Improving Rovers, who had won four of their last five matches before Saturday, almost held on for their first away clean sheet of the season at Edgeley Park.

But Stockport's Tanto Olaofe headed home the winning goal in the 83rd minute after he was left unmarked in the six-yard box.

The defeat was a little harsh on Doncaster, who held their own for large parts.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

Louis Jones - 8 Will no doubt have been devastated to have been beaten after pulling off a string of superb saves to keep Stockport at bay for so long.

Tom Nixon - 7 Defensively sound and good going forward. Another good display.

Tom Anderson - 7 Looked comfortable and assured for most of the afternoon.