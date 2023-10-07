Doncaster Rovers player ratings: Bright sparks despite Stockport County defeat
Doncaster Rovers just came up short as they went down 1-0 to high-flying Stockport County.
Improving Rovers, who had won four of their last five matches before Saturday, almost held on for their first away clean sheet of the season at Edgeley Park.
But Stockport's Tanto Olaofe headed home the winning goal in the 83rd minute after he was left unmarked in the six-yard box.
The defeat was a little harsh on Doncaster, who held their own for large parts.
Scroll down for our player ratings.
