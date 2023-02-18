Doncaster Rovers player ratings as winning run ends away to Sutton United
Doncaster Rovers' three-game winning streak came to an end as they were beaten 1-0 by fellow play-off chasers Sutton United.
Second-half goals from Coby Rowe and David Ajiboye seal all three points for the home side after Rovers missed a glorious chance to open the scoring at the start of the second half.
George Miller should have ended a goal drought which now stretches 13 games when James Maxwell put the ball on a plate for him seconds after the restart but the striker saw his effort blocked.
Moments later Sutton were ahead through Rowe before Caolan Lavery missed a great chance to equalise following his introduction.
The hosts doubled their lead through Ajiboye on the counter-attack late on.
Scroll down for our player ratings.