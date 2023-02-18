Doncaster Rovers player ratings as winning run ends away to Sutton United

Doncaster Rovers' three-game winning streak came to an end as they were beaten 1-0 by fellow play-off chasers Sutton United.

Second-half goals from Coby Rowe and David Ajiboye seal all three points for the home side after Rovers missed a glorious chance to open the scoring at the start of the second half.

George Miller should have ended a goal drought which now stretches 13 games when James Maxwell put the ball on a plate for him seconds after the restart but the striker saw his effort blocked.

Moments later Sutton were ahead through Rowe before Caolan Lavery missed a great chance to equalise following his introduction.

The hosts doubled their lead through Ajiboye on the counter-attack late on.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

1 . Match action Joseph Olowu heads at goal. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Jonathan Mitchell - 6 Had to be alert to stop Harry Beautyman from opening the scoring against the run of play in the first period. Collected several dangerous deliveries into the box. Little chance with either goal. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales

3 . James Maxwell - 6 Went close with a shot in the first 10 minutes and had plenty of joy down the left-hand side in the first period. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

4 . James Brown - 5 Full of energy down the right-hand side but lacking in quality when it came to final product. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales